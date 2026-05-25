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Doing puzzles and joining clubs could help you age well: new research

By Aung Zaw Zaw Phyo, Research Fellow in Chronic Diseases and Ageing , Monash University
Joanne Ryan, Professor, Chronic Disease and Ageing, Monash University
Growing old is a fact of life.

But thanks to improved health care and innovative technology, more of us are living longer and healthier lives.

However, ageing isn’t always easy. That’s because your body and mind decline as you get older, and become more vulnerable to various diseases such as diabetes, dementia and some cancers.

In our new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
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