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First video of immune cells eating live skin cancer in real time

By Yuki Keith, Postdoctoral Researcher, Immunology, Garvan Institute
Tri Phan, Program Director – Precision Immunology / Laboratory Head, Garvan Institute
For the past 15 years or so, a class of drugs called immune checkpoint inhibitors have been used to treat melanoma – the most dangerous kind of skin cancer.

For many patients, they produce remarkable results. For others, they do nothing.

We still don’t really know why. But in new research published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, we observed immune cells called macrophages attacking melanoma cells in real time – which may offer clues about how we can make those therapies work for all patients, not…The Conversation


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