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Australia is forcing Chinese investors out of rare-earths projects. That creates other risks

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
It’s been a significant month for Australia’s ambitions to become a critical minerals superpower, while balancing its relationships with China and the United States.

Last Monday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced he had ordered six investors with links to China to sell off shares in Northern…The Conversation


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