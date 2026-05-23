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Rosa Pachurí Paraba: How Monkox indigenous women are leading Bolivia’s response to wildfires

By Gabriela Mesones Rojo
Bolivia’s 2024 wildfires devastated Santa Cruz, but Indigenous Chiquitano and Monkox communities led recovery through collective organization, ancestral knowledge and fire management strategies, and revived food systems amid delayed state response.


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