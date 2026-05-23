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Human Rights Observatory

Ebola outbreak in the DRC: four reasons it will be hard to contain

By Jia B. Kangbai, Senior lecturer, Njala University
By the second week of the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo it was already clear that containing the spread of the haemorrhagic disease was proving to be difficult.

On 17 May 2026, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak…The Conversation


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