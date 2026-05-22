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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Court Removes Leadership of Main Opposition Party

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Özgür Özel addresses supporters outside the Republican People's Party (CHP) headquarters in Ankara after a court decision to remove him as party leader, May 21, 2026. © 2026 Necati Savas/EPA/Shutterstock (Istanbul) – A court decision ordering the removal of the party chair and leadership of Türkiye’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), is the latest deeply damaging blow to the rule of law, democracy and human rights in Türkiye, Human Rights Watch said today.On May 21, 2026, the 36th Ankara regional court of appeal issued an interim…


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