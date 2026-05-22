How London, Paris and New York coped in the heatwaves of the past
By Chloe Duteil, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Liverpool
Daniel Cumming, Post Doctoral Fellow, Melting Metropolis, Queens College, CUNY
Jon Winder, Postdoctoral Research Associate, History, University of Liverpool
Across the 19th and 20th centuries, urban residents developed a range of strategies to manage extreme heat in densely built environments.
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- Friday, May 22, 2026