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Tony Abbott to be new federal president of the Liberal Party

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former prime minister Tony Abbott will be the new federal president of the Liberal Party.

He has been nominated unopposed and will be installed when the party’s federal council meets in Melbourne on Friday.

The choice of Abbott, 68, for the post has the support of Liberal leader Angus Taylor but more moderate Liberals are concerned.

They fear the former leader, who retains a high public profile and very firm views, may be often in the news and take attention away from Taylor. They are also worried that Abbott, who argues the Liberals must have distinct, clear…The Conversation


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