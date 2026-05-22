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Detroit’s high property taxes are driving a housing affordability crisis – how can city leaders bring down costs?

By Amanda Nothaft, Director of Data and Analysis, University of Michigan
Property taxes in Detroit, the highest among major U.S. cities, continue to burden the city’s low-income households. Failure to pay these taxes can lead to foreclosure.

Mayor Mary Sheffield advocated for property…The Conversation


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