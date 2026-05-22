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Human Rights Observatory

Reduced health insurance payments for hospital births had a bigger impact on sterilization rates than correcting an injustice

By Liana Woskie, Assistant Professor of Community Health, Tufts University
Kimberly Turner, Assistant Professor of International Affairs, University of Pittsburgh
For decades, female sterilization has been one of the most common forms of birth control in the U.S.: 11.5% of U.S. women, ages 15-49, use female sterilization as their primary contraceptive method – nearly identical to the pill.

But the…The Conversation


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