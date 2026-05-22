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Human Rights Observatory

Looksmaxxing isn’t just a TikTok trend – it often reflects severe body image issues in teen boys and young men

By Jordyn Tovey, Clinical Social Worker, University of Michigan
Sensationalizing extreme behaviors like self-starvation and ‘bonesmashing’ rather than treating them as mental health symptoms can prevent boys and young men from getting much-needed care.The Conversation


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