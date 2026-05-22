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Human Rights Observatory

America’s nonprofit sector is pushing back against an ‘authoritarian playbook’

By Christopher Justin Einolf, Professor of Sociology, Northern Illinois University
Social scientists and commentators have for years been expressing concerns about what they call the “authoritarian playbook.” To be clear, no such book exists. But would-be and actual dictators do tend to follow a common set of strategies to consolidate power.

Since the 2000s, populist leaders from Russia to Venezuela have used their countries’ own…The Conversation


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