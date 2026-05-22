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Why Corpus Christi faces a looming water shortage, and what might help

By Michelle Hummel, Associate Professor of Water Resources, University of Texas at Arlington
Years of industrial expansion have boosted water demand, with no new sources coming online since 2016. Desalination and reclaiming sewage wastewater are among the current options.The Conversation


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