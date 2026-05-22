Tuna has overtaken cod as the UK’s top-selling seafood – here’s why
By Angus Atkinson, Professor of Marine Ecology, Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Simon Thomas, Visiting Fellow, Marine Ecology, University of Plymouth
Awesome, unexpected and unforgettable: a sudden bolt of silver as a tuna jumped clear of the sea. Nobody else saw it, and I (Angus Atkinson) almost thought I was hallucinating. But since I first saw one from a boat just off the south Devon coast ten years ago, Atlantic bluefin tuna have steadily increased in the southwest UK. Last year I even saw them from the shore, and tuna now supports a local fishery.
Tuna is not the only species to make a rapid change in the southwest UK about a decade ago.
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- Friday, May 22, 2026