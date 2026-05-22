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Matt Brittin takes over as BBC director general – will the former Google exec’s tech world experience be right for the job?

By Rupert Younger, Director, Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, University of Oxford
The BBC started a new chapter on May 18 when Matt Brittin took over as director general. The former senior Google executive has come to the broadcaster at a time of profound change in both media and technology. While the worlds of media and big tech face different challenges, their corporate and competitive strategies are becoming more and more intertwined.

When his appointment was first announced, Brittin stated in the press release that “now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast-changing world.”

Here, Brittin finds…The Conversation


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