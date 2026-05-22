Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Net migration and asylum claims have fallen – here’s what the latest figures tell us

By Ben Brindle, Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
While net migration is on a downward trajectory, it is still positive, meaning that the foreign-born population continues to grow.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Matt Brittin takes over as BBC director general – will the former Google exec’s tech world experience be right for the job?
~ How ‘zebra striping’ on a night out can help you drink less – and potentially avoid a hangover
~ Mental Health Is Another Unfortunate ICE Casualty
~ Is public opinion in favour of granting Europe’s undocumented migrants legal status?
~ Why warmer UK summers could make staycations the money-smart choice
~ Rice feeds billions of people – but its role in fueling climate change is growing
~ Cooling poverty is making extreme heat more dangerous for millions
~ Cuba needs a long-term solution to its energy crisis
~ Wildfire risk is now spreading to cool climates like the Scottish Highlands and Irish uplands
~ A single dose of psilocybin eased depression symptoms for months, our study found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter