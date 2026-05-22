How ‘zebra striping’ on a night out can help you drink less – and potentially avoid a hangover
By Cathy Montgomery, Professor of Psychopharmacology, Liverpool John Moores University
Abi Rose, Reader, School of Psychology, Liverpool John Moores University
On a typical night out, the rhythm of drinking can be hard to control. Rounds arrive quickly, glasses are topped up before they’re empty, and intentions to “take it slow” often dissolve by the second or third drink. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself waking up with a dreaded hangover the next morning.
A drinking trend known as “zebra striping” promises to help you reduce the negative effects of alcohol on a night out. The idea is simple: after…
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- Friday, May 22, 2026