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Human Rights Observatory

Mental Health Is Another Unfortunate ICE Casualty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image U.S. Representative Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (center) speaks in opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding in the Republican reconciliation plan, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., May 20, 2026. © 2026 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters Against the backdrop of Mental Health Awareness Month and the advancement of Congress’ budget reconciliation bill, hundreds of immigrants, community members, and allies gathered in the nation’s capital on May 20 for a peaceful march from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) headquarters to the Capitol.The demonstration…


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