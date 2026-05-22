Is public opinion in favour of granting Europe’s undocumented migrants legal status?
By Jean-Michel Lafleur, Associate Director, Centre for Ethnic and Migration Studies / Coordinator of IMISCOE, Université de Liège
Abdeslam Marfouk, Expert en migrations internationales, Université de Liège
A new study by the University of Liège that takes a closer look at the situation in Belgium shows that there is public support for granting undocumented migrants who work legal status.
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- Friday, May 22, 2026