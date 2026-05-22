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Why warmer UK summers could make staycations the money-smart choice

By Narmin Nahidi, Assistant Professor in Finance, University of Exeter
For decades, the British summer holiday has carried one basic assumption: if you want reliable sun, you leave the UK. Spain, Greece, Turkey, Portugal and Italy have offered what Britain could not always guarantee: warmth, blue skies and the feeling of a proper summer break.

But climate change is beginning to alter the financial logic of that decision. This does not mean the UK should celebrate warmer summers. Heat brings serious risks: drought, wildfire, water stress, pressure on health services and damage…The Conversation


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