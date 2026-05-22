Rice feeds billions of people – but its role in fueling climate change is growing
By Hanqin Tian, Director and Institute Professor, Center for Earth System Science and Global Sustainability, Boston College
Jingting Zhang, Research Scientist at the Center for Earth System Science and Global Sustainability, Boston College
Pep Canadell, Chief Research Scientist, CSIRO Environment; Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Shufen (Susan) Pan, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Boston College
There are ways to reduce emissions without sacrificing yield. A new study shows how, and looks at a technique billed as ‘climate-friendly’ that makes emissions worse.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 22, 2026