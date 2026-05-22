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Cooling poverty is making extreme heat more dangerous for millions

By Antonella Mazzone, Leverhulme Early Career Researcher, Department of Anthropology and Archaeology, University of Bristol
Enrica De Cian, Professor of Environmental Economics, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Giacomo Falchetta, Scientist in Energy, Climate and the Environment, Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Some parts of the world are warming far faster than other, but even within the same city some neighbourhoods are exposed and suffer more than others.The Conversation


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