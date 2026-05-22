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Cuba needs a long-term solution to its energy crisis

By Luisa Blanco, Professor of Public Policy, Pepperdine University; Institute for Humane Studies
Isabella Elias, Master of Public Policy Candidate, Pepperdine University
Cuba has run out of oil, the country’s energy minister announced on May 14, 2026.

It marks a new depth to the island’s energy crisis, which has gotten worse in recent months amid the tightening of U.S.…The Conversation


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