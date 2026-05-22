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Human Rights Observatory

Married at First Sight: does reality TV’s duty of care support participants – or the industry?

By Emily Coleman, Lecturer in Creative Industries, The Open University
A BBC Panorama investigation has revealed serious allegations of assault on Channel 4’s hit reality show, Married at First Sight. Three women who took part in the programme say they were raped or sexually assaulted by their on-screen “husbands” during filming.

They have alleged that both Channel 4 and the production company CPL failed in their duty of care obligations to protect them. According to the BBC, Channel 4 was aware of some of the allegations before broadcast.

The accounts are deeply…The Conversation


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