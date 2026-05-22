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Human Rights Observatory

First Trump, now Putin – all roads lead to Xi Jinping

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor, The Conversation
The red carpet at Beijing Capital International Airport has had something of a workout in recent months. In addition to Donald Trump’s visit from May 13-15 and Vladimir Putin over the past couple of days, a parade of world leaders, including five out of seven G7 leaders, has made the trip to Beijing to visit the Chinese president, Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, arrives on Friday and Serbia’s president, Aleksandar Vučić, is scheduled to begin a four-day visit on Sunday May 24.

In terms of diplomacy, at the moment all roads appear to lead…The Conversation


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