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Human Rights Observatory

New documentary traces Kylie Minogue’s career, from harsh early critics to pop stardom

By Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Netflix’s three-part documentary about Kylie Minogue covers her nearly 40 year career, as Minogue sits in her archive room going through slides and mementos.The Conversation


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