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Human Rights Observatory

Do Australians really ‘work half the week’ just to pay their income tax? See for yourself

By Helen Hodgson, Adjunct Professor, Curtin Law School and Curtin Business School, Curtin University
Do some people work ‘Monday, Tuesday, and half of Wednesday for yourself, and then Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for the government’? No, they don’t.The Conversation


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