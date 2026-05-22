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What do the Commonwealth Writers Prize AI allegations mean for prizes – and short stories?

By Julian Novitz, Senior Lecturer, Writing, Department of Media and Communication, Swinburne University of Technology
Advances in AI platforms have been oddly benchmarked through their engagements with the short story form. What does the latest literary AI scandal tell us?The Conversation


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