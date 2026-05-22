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Human Rights Observatory

Why does motor neurone disease take so long to diagnose? And can it be treated?

By Peter J. Crack, Professor of Neuropharmacology, The University of Melbourne
Peter J. Crouch, Professorial Fellow, Department of Anatomy and Physiology, The University of Melbourne
Rugby league player Jai Arrow’s recently announced diagnosis of motor neurone disease has again brought this devastating disease to public attention.

Motor neurone disease is relatively rare, with fewer than 1,000 Australians diagnosed each year. Arrow’s diagnosis has shocked many because the disease is often associated with older adults, not elite athletes in the prime of life.


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