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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Renewed Repression, Impunity Top Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Philippe Bolopion (left), and Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Judith Suminwa, in Kinshasa, May 21, 2026. © 2026 Prime Ministers Office, CELCOM & CNTIC (Kinshasa) – The Human Rights Watch executive director, Philippe Bolopion, urged senior Congolese officials to respect freedom of expression, end arbitrary arrests and detentions, and ensure accountability for abuses during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo from May 17 to 21, 2026, Human Rights Watch said today.The visit took place…


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