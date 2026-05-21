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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately drop ICT charges against journalists for carrying out their work

By Amnesty International
Responding to the charges brought against detained Ekattor Television journalists Farzana Rupa and Mozammel Haque by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), reportedly in relation to a ‘misleading’ report on the deadly crackdown on protesters at the Shapla Square in May 2013, Smriti Singh, South Asia Regional Director of Amnesty International said: “Freedom of expression extends […] The post Bangladesh: Authorities must immediately drop ICT charges against journalists for carrying out their work appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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