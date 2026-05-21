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Human Rights Observatory

Rising rents and ‘death taxes’: why wild claims after the budget don’t actually make sense

By Matthew Bowes, Senior Associate, Economic Prosperity and Democracy, Grattan Institute
For policy nerds like me, the week after the federal budget usually brings some much-needed quiet. After months of speculation and drip-fed policy announcements, we’re usually well and truly ready to move on.

Not this year. The government has announced plans to limit negative gearing to new builds, and to reform how it taxes income from trusts and


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