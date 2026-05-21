Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia has had 7 prime ministers this century. For incumbents it’s been like riding a tiger

By Paul Strangio, Emeritus Professor of Politics, Monash University
The job of leading the country has undoubtedly grown more challenging in the past quarter century. But much of that has been brought on by the leaders themselves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nonprofit fraud: Amid high-profile prosecutions, an accountant explains what’s really going on
~ Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation
~ Why a 1,500-year-old monastic rulebook still challenges what it means to live a meaningful life
~ The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence
~ Why corporate leadership in Canada still remains dominated by men
~ Can engaging in the arts slow ageing, as a recent study suggested?
~ Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps
~ Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave
~ Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language
~ Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter