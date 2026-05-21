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Human Rights Observatory

‘My only “crime” was being a doctor’: Dr. Ahmad Mhanna on his 22 months in Israeli detention

By Amnesty International
In the occupied Gaza Strip, Palestinian healthcare workers have been facing unprecedented dangers, with many detained under conditions that violate international humanitarian law. Amnesty International continues to document these systemic abuses, including Israel’s widespread use of torture and other ill-treatment against Palestinian detainees, while demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all those arbitrarily detained. […] The post ‘My only “crime” was being a doctor’: Dr. Ahmad Mhanna on his 22 months in Israeli detention appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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© Amnesty International -
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