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Human Rights Observatory

Milestone UN Reports Advocate Moving Beyond GDP

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family collects water lilies from Boeung Tamok lake to sell at the market, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, January 14, 2025. © 2025 Heng Sinith/AP Photo There is growing recognition that current economic metrics fail to capture much of what really matters. Gross domestic product (GDP), which measures total economic activity and is a cornerstone of economic decision-making, is blind to issues such as whether children have quality public schools, people have access to health care, or government institutions are accountable to the public they serve. When economic decision-making…


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