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Human Rights Observatory

What are misfluencers and what can be done about false information online?

By Herkulaas MvE Combrink, Senior lecturer/ Co-Director, University of the Free State
Phelokazi Mkungeka, PhD candidate in Development Studies, University of the Free State
Misleading information online is often treated as a technical glitch, something that better algorithms or stricter moderation can fix. But research points to a more complex reality. That is, the rise of “misfluencers”, individuals who shape how information is interpreted, shared and trusted across digital platforms.

Whether acting deliberately or not, they tap into emotion, identity and community to amplify misleading claims in ways that feel credible and relatable. This human…The Conversation


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