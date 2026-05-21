A draft African charter on ‘family values’ is on the cards: why it’s flawed and dangerous
By Catriona Macleod, Professor of Psychology, Rhodes University
Godfrey Kangaude, Scholar, University of California, Los Angeles
Nicola Jearey-Graham, Senior Researcher, Critical Studies in Sexualities and Reproduction, Rhodes University
A series of conferences held in Entebbe, Uganda, between 2023 and 2025 have resulted in a draft African Charter on Family, Sovereignty and Values. The meetings were organised by the Inter-parliamentary Network on African Sovereignty and Values, which organises continental conferences for African legislators and…
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- Thursday, May 21, 2026