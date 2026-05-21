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AI can design cities, but can it understand what matters to people? 10 ways to keep humans in control

By Abeer Elshater, Professor of Urban Morphology, Ain Shams University
Hisham Abusaada, Professor of Architecture and Urban Design, Housing and Building National Research Center
Generative AI (GenAI) is a type of artificial intelligence that creates new content – like text, images, or ideas – by learning patterns from existing data. GenAI, particularly through large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek, is rapidly becoming part of everyday urban design research and practice.

The models can summarise literature in seconds, generate policy scenarios, and help draft complex narratives.

For urban designers and researchers working under pressure,…The Conversation


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