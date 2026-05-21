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Human Rights Observatory

Putin and Xi: Russian president’s China trip shows for the second time in a week how rapidly the world order is changing

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Hot on the heels of his summit with US president Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping hosted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Beijing on May 19 and 20.

Headlines spoke of multiple trade agreements, warnings against a return to the law of the jungle in international relations, and a joint declaration on building a multipolar world. But underneath that it was…The Conversation


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