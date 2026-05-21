Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’re ‘green chemists’ – why we think this emerging science can transform the way the world uses its resources

By Andrew C Marr, Reader in Green & Sustainable Chemistry, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Queen's University Belfast
Paul Anastas, Professor of the Practice of Chemistry for the Environment, director of the Centre for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering, Yale University
Society depends on chemistry far more than we consciously realise, from medicines to energy to electronics. However, chemistry is viewed with as much apprehension as gratitude, because of the pollution and health problems that some chemicals cause.

There is a strong desire to have all the benefits of chemistry, but none of the downsides. This has led to terms like “chemical free product” coming into popular usage.

Of course it’s impossible to have a chemical free product – the ingredients in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nonprofit fraud: Amid high-profile prosecutions, an accountant explains what’s really going on
~ Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation
~ Why a 1,500-year-old monastic rulebook still challenges what it means to live a meaningful life
~ The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence
~ Why corporate leadership in Canada still remains dominated by men
~ Can engaging in the arts slow ageing, as a recent study suggested?
~ Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps
~ Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave
~ Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language
~ Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter