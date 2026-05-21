We’re ‘green chemists’ – why we think this emerging science can transform the way the world uses its resources
By Andrew C Marr, Reader in Green & Sustainable Chemistry, School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Queen's University Belfast
Paul Anastas, Professor of the Practice of Chemistry for the Environment, director of the Centre for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering, Yale University
Society depends on chemistry far more than we consciously realise, from medicines to energy to electronics. However, chemistry is viewed with as much apprehension as gratitude, because of the pollution and health problems that some chemicals cause.
There is a strong desire to have all the benefits of chemistry, but none of the downsides. This has led to terms like “chemical free product” coming into popular usage.
Of course it’s impossible to have a chemical free product – the ingredients in…
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- Thursday, May 21, 2026