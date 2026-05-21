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Human Rights Observatory

New towns are back – but this time they must be more walkable

By James White, Professor of Planning and Urban Design, University of Glasgow
Hannah Hickman, Associate Professor in Planning Practice , University of the West of England
The UK’s next generation of new towns form a central part of the government’s growth strategy, while also promising to address the housing shortage.

Unlike the low-rise, car-dependent towns built after the second world war, these proposed towns are intended to be denser, more walkable and built around public transport and active lifestyles.

But the UK does not build dense housing particularly well, and various economic, political and cultural forces are pushing new developments in the other…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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