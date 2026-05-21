Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From Iran to Ukraine, lasting ceasefires remain elusive

By Laura Wise, Senior Research Fellow and Programme Coordinator with the Peace and Conflict Resolution Evidence Platform, University of Edinburgh
Mediators in both the Iran and Ukraine wars have struggled to achieve meaningful ceasefires. Although the US and Iran reached an initial two-week truce on April 7, brokered by Pakistan, the agreement has been fragile from the beginning.

By May 11, Donald Trump had declared that the ceasefire was “on massive life support” and has threatened to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nonprofit fraud: Amid high-profile prosecutions, an accountant explains what’s really going on
~ Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation
~ Why a 1,500-year-old monastic rulebook still challenges what it means to live a meaningful life
~ The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence
~ Why corporate leadership in Canada still remains dominated by men
~ Can engaging in the arts slow ageing, as a recent study suggested?
~ Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps
~ Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave
~ Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language
~ Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter