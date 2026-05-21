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The Bayeux Tapestry tells only the winner’s story – but the other side can be found in old English texts

By Catherine Clarke, Professor in the History of People, Place and Community, School of Advanced Study, University of London
As the Bayeux Tapestry comes to London, the year 1066 and the Norman Conquest are in the spotlight. The tapestry – an embroidered cloth nearly 70 metres long, created soon after the events it depicts – tells the story of the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and William of Normandy’s triumphant defeat of Harold Godwinson, King of England.

The tapestry depicts William of Normandy as the victor, and Harold as a slippery oath-breaker who promises the English throne to William then goes back on his word. But…The Conversation


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