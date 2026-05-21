Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why are buttons and zippers on different sides of men’s and women’s clothes?

By JuYoung Lee, Associate Professor of Fashion Design and Merchandising, Mississippi State University
Caroline Kobia, Associate Professor of Fashion Design and Merchandising, Mississippi State University
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com.

Why are zippers on different sides of male and female jackets? – Agrima, age 13, Delhi, India

Imagine you’re at a clothing store that stocks items for the whole family. You pick up a white buttoned shirt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nonprofit fraud: Amid high-profile prosecutions, an accountant explains what’s really going on
~ Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation
~ Why a 1,500-year-old monastic rulebook still challenges what it means to live a meaningful life
~ The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence
~ Why corporate leadership in Canada still remains dominated by men
~ Can engaging in the arts slow ageing, as a recent study suggested?
~ Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps
~ Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave
~ Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language
~ Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter