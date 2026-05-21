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Human Rights Observatory

Asexual lizards, virgin births and clones – the all-female species of the animal kingdom

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
It may sound too bizarre to be true but the Amazon molly (Poecilia formosa), a fish that inhabits rivers, lakes and swamps in Mexico and Texas, exists over much of its range in populations that are 100% female. In 1932, the Amazon molly became the first known vertebrate to reproduce by cloning itself, producing all-female populations. A new genetic study has given scientists insights into the longstanding mystery about how and why this…The Conversation


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