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Long COVID will cost the US an estimated $8 billion over just 3 years due to healthcare burden, managing symptoms and loss to the workforce

By Bruce Y. Lee, Professor of Health Policy and Management, City University of New York
Hannah Dimmick, Postdoctoral Researcher in Public Health, CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Public Policy
The US lacks the capacity to treat long COVID, and HHS defunding is taking the country further away from being able to handle the country’s growing number of long COVID cases.The Conversation


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