The US Constitution and laws do not protect oil companies from being sued over the harm they cause to the climate
By Alejandro E. Camacho, Professor of Law, University of California, Los Angeles
Robert Glicksman, Professor of Environmental Law, George Washington University
Calls for the Supreme Court to give fossil fuel companies immunity from liability for climate-related damage misreads the Constitution, precedent and the role of courts.
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- Thursday, May 21, 2026