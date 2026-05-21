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Human Rights Observatory

Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Politics, University of Bristol
Questions about a £5 million gift to the leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage from a crypto billionaire simply won’t go away. As someone who spends their life thinking, writing and talking about money in politics, I’ve been left with at least five questions that remain unanswered. These centre not just on the donation and Reform’s financial arrangements, but also on what it says about the system of political finance in the UK.

1. Should he have declared it?


It appears so. It was reported in late April that FarageThe Conversation


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