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Human Rights Observatory

The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence

By Amarnath Amarasingam, Associate professor, Queen's University, Ontario
The mass shooting at an Islamic centre in San Diego is the latest in a self-replicating network of far-right violence in which each attack is designed to inspire the next.The Conversation


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