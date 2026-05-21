Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why corporate leadership in Canada still remains dominated by men

By Claudine Mangen, RBC Professor in Responsible Organizations and Full Professor, Concordia University
An organizational researcher argues that biases about who leads and who cares are baked into the structures of work itself, which is detrimental to women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Soaring ticket prices could help FIFA pull in $15B this World Cup cycle — where does the money come from, where does it go?
~ Nonprofit fraud: Amid high-profile prosecutions, an accountant explains what’s really going on
~ Five questions over Nigel Farage’s £5 million donation
~ Why a 1,500-year-old monastic rulebook still challenges what it means to live a meaningful life
~ The San Diego Islamic Centre shooting is part of a far-right curriculum of violence
~ Can engaging in the arts slow ageing, as a recent study suggested?
~ Netherlands: Amnesty International supports strategic lawsuit against alleged illegal tracking software in games and apps
~ Grattan on Friday: As Labor struggles with budget backwash, One Nation surfs a wave
~ Why talking like Yoda can help you to master British Sign Language
~ Attacks on trans identities become a strategic political tool in Brazil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter